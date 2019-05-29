NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dáil PAC acted unlawfully in treatment of Angela Kerins, rules Supreme Court

Angela Kerins. File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 11:12 AM

A seven judge Supreme Court has ruled the Dáil Public Accounts Committee acted unlawfully in its treatment of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins’ when she appeared before two hearings of the committee.

The court today granted Ms Kerins a declaration to that effect and made that declaration against the Dáil rather than individual members of the PAC.

It has adjourned consideration of other issues and said any dispute between the sides about the further progress of the case should be decided by the High Court in the first instance as the Supreme Court decision related to the first module of Ms Kerins case only.

That decision means any consideration of whether Ms Kerins is entitled to damages will be made later.

The court also today awarded costs of the proceedings to date to Ms Kerins against the Dáil.

The judgment could have significant implications for the work of parliamentary committees and raises important issues concerning the courts’ ability to intervene in proceedings of Oireachtas Committees.

In an interim judgment on the appeal last February, the court held there is no “absolute barrier” to the bringing of proceedings concerning the actions of a committee of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

It directed a further hearing to decide whether the actions of the PAC “as a whole” amounted to an unlawful and unfair process.

Today, it declared the PAC acted unlawfully in how it questioned her by reason of acting significantly outside its terms of reference and in a manner significantly different from the basis of its invitation to appear before it.

READ MORE

Man arrested after woman threatened at knife-point during attempted car-jacking incident

More on this topic

Whiplash patients drop rehab after cases

Woman cleared of careless driving

Stalker jailed for assault and threat to kill

Supreme Court to deliver final judgment on appeal by former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins

CourtCourt caseAngela KerinsTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating Leitrim shooting incident

#Elections2019 euro round-up: Clare Daly wins battle for third seat in Dublin, Wallace closes gap in battle for second seat in South

#Elections2019: Micheál Martin claims Minister 'out of his depth' on voting 'shambles'

Leo Varadkar endorses Minister's criticism of Maria Bailey over 'swing-gate' case


Lifestyle

Design/life: Profile of Shane Cotter, Director at Architectural Farm

Gardening: Gooseberries offer many health benefits

The Skin Nerd: Have fun in the sun, but keep your skin safe too

GameTech: Innocence lost as the rats take over

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »