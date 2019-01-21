NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dáil 'needs to hear some answers' on National Children's Hospital overspending

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 07:23 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Government is under fire for rowing back on a Comptroller and Auditor General investigation into overspending at the National Children's Hospital.

The project is now expected to cost €1.4 billion - more than twice the original estimate.

Sinn Fein is describing it as a worrying development for the planned site at St. James's Hospital in Dublin.

It says such an investigation must have been debated at the highest levels in Government.

READ MORE: 100 years today since first Dáil sat

The party's health spokesperson, Louise O'Reilly, says we need to find out why the plans for an inquiry have been shelved.

"We need to know why it's been scrapped. Is it going to be replaced with another investigation?" she asked.

"We are not talking about small amounts of money here, we're talking about spending that is absolutely out-of-control.

"The spending has trebled since the initial announcement and it doesn't look to be coming under control any time soon.

I think the Dáil needs to hear some answers.


KEYWORDS

National Children's Hospital

Related Articles

Anger at hospital spend request snub

Are we building a children’s hospital or digging a money pit?

Children’s hospital scandal - Two fingers to accountability

Children’s hospital board ‘had no grasp of actual costs’

More in this Section

Tragedy as second man killed in tree-cutting incident in a week

14-year-old girl missing in Dublin

Man charged over hijacking bus

Business leaders and bishop speak out against bombing of Derry courthouse


Lifestyle

The more you spend on entertaining a small child, the less likely they are to enjoy it

Untying the Knot: How to divorce with love

Appliance of science: Why does my voice sound so different when recorded?

Let’s hear it for the girls: New book celebrate Cork's Scoil Mhuire

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »