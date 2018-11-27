Home»ireland

Dáil hears that Twitter supports crackdown on political advertising

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 05:54 PM

Twitter says it supports new legislation aimed at cracking down on political advertising online.

The social media giant is appearing before the Dáil's Communications Committee to discuss a Bill introducing more transparency on who is paying for political ads.

The Fianna Fáil Bill also tackles orchestrated social media campaigns, bots and phoney accounts.

The government was defeated in a Dáil vote on the issue last year.

Karen White, Twitter's Europe Director of Public Policy, says it has its own plans for next year’s European elections.

"This includes the roll-out of the political ads policy, our commitment to the Code of Conduct on disinformation and illegal hate speech," said Ms White.

"Earlier this year, Twitter also launched a section on our website dedicated to election integrity ahead of the European Parliament elections and as we roll out an EU-wide election awareness campaign, will continue to provide information to the public."

