Dáil hears claim fire brigade delayed by low water pressure at school fire

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 05:04 PM

The Dáil has heard a claim it took longer to fight yesterday's school fire in North Dublin because of low water pressure in the area.

No-one was injured in the blaze at Scoil Chaitríona in Coolock, but around 200 students now need a temporary place to learn.

Local TD Sean Haughey says Dublin Fire Brigade managed to save much of the building, but says their job wasn't made easy.

"The efforts of the fire brigade were delayed due to a problem with poor water pressure in the area," he told the Dáil.

"Yesterday, I met a resident who told me that the fire hydrant outside his house was not working and was, in fact, full of concrete."

A section of Scoil Chaitríona is expected to re-open to younger pupils next week, following yesterday's blaze.

However, the Education Minister Joe McHugh expects the part of the building where older children have classes will take longer to repair.

"We're looking at all options in relation to temporary provision prior to the school being rebuilt again, from prefabs to spare capacity in local schools," he said.

"Everything is on the table. I don't want to highlight one over the other."

