Dail hears 1,389 applied for asylum in Ireland so far this year

The number of people arriving in Ireland as asylum seekers has increased by 53% in the first nine months of the year, putting direct provision and other accommodation centres under growing strain.

During a Dáil debate, David Stanton, the minister of state for immigration, said State services “have reached capacity” and that more centres are needed.

Responding to questions in the aftermath of the Oughterard row, Mr Stanton told Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan there has been “an unexpected rise in applications” this year.

He said that, by the end of September, a total of 1,389 people had arrived in Ireland as asylum seekers and are now in 34 emergency accommodation.

Responding to the figure, Mr O’Callaghan said “I am concerned 1,389 people are staying in hotels and guest houses while their applications for international protection are being processed.”

Noting the “difficulties” in Oughterard, he said: “It is apparent some people from outside the country are opportunistically going to places such as Oughterard for the purposes of drumming up a racist agenda.