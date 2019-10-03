News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dail hears 1,389 applied for asylum in Ireland so far this year

Dail hears 1,389 applied for asylum in Ireland so far this year
A protest in Oughterard at the then proposed asylum centre
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 07:48 PM

The number of people arriving in Ireland as asylum seekers has increased by 53% in the first nine months of the year, putting direct provision and other accommodation centres under growing strain.

During a Dáil debate, David Stanton, the minister of state for immigration, said State services “have reached capacity” and that more centres are needed.

Responding to questions in the aftermath of the Oughterard row, Mr Stanton told Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan there has been “an unexpected rise in applications” this year.

He said that, by the end of September, a total of 1,389 people had arrived in Ireland as asylum seekers and are now in 34 emergency accommodation.

Responding to the figure, Mr O’Callaghan said “I am concerned 1,389 people are staying in hotels and guest houses while their applications for international protection are being processed.”

Noting the “difficulties” in Oughterard, he said: “It is apparent some people from outside the country are opportunistically going to places such as Oughterard for the purposes of drumming up a racist agenda.

"We need to be careful that we do not allow their populist and racist appeal to spread in the country.”

READ MORE

TD alleges fake planning appeals from people 'who don't exist' delaying planning applications

More on this topic

Deaf ear is turned to asylum system alarmDeaf ear is turned to asylum system alarm

Number of new asylum seekers up 26%Number of new asylum seekers up 26%

Ireland’s asylum intake among Europe’s lowestIreland’s asylum intake among Europe’s lowest

Can’t have grey areas in response to violenceCan’t have grey areas in response to violence


AsylumTOPIC: Asylum

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Her passion for maths has brought her all the way to a role as a director of the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and now she’s using her profile as Miss Universe Ireland to show our girls the possibilities such a career can bring.Woman on a mission: Miss Universe Ireland on her career at NASA

New book Remembering Lions aims to raise awareness of the struggles faced by Africa’s big cat.A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

Seafood is on the menu for expectant mothers.Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

Keep falling asleep in your makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks maybe you shouldn’t feel too guilty about itWhy it's ok to sleep in your make up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »