Dáil fails to elect new Taoiseach; Varadkar to represent Ireland at EU budget meeting

After four votes no one has been elected Taoiseach at the first sitting of the new Dáil.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin, Mary Lou McDonald and Eamon Ryan all lost votes this evening.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald got the most votes with 45 thanks to support from Solidarity People Before Profit and Independents.

Varadkar secured 36 votes in favour of him becoming Taoiseach.

There were a total of 107 votes in opposition while 16 TDs abstained.

Mr Martin then failed in his bid to become Taoiseach with only 41 TDs backing the Fianna Fáil leader.

Some 97 TDs voted in opposition while 19 abstained.

Ms McDonald was next to fail in her bid after receiving 45 votes. Some 84 TDs voted in opposition while 29 TDs abstained.

Mr Ryan received 12 votes in support of him becoming Taoiseach with 115 votes in opposition, while 28 TDs abstained from voting.

Mr Varadkar will have to resign tonight but will remain as Taoiseach until a new government is elected.

He travels to Brussels this evening to represent Ireland at EU budget discussions.