Dáil clashes over Labour motion on child needs

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 05:00 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

The Labour Party has been accused of hypocrisy after tabling a Dáil motion to demand a fair start for every child.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae

Amid fiery exchanges in the Dáil, Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae made a personal attack on Labour leader Brendan Howlin, calling him a “blackguard” and “bloody disgrace”.

Asking for the comments to be withdrawn, Mr Howlin said that in his 30 years in the House, he had never seen such remarks go unchallenged.

Opposition members rounded on Labour’s past record in Government during a debate on its motion to address the needs of all children and especially child homelessness.

Sinn Féin TD Dessie Ellis said the policies and cuts that Labour implemented in government “crushed the dreams, hopes, and ambitions of a generation of young people”.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said cuts introduced by Labour when in Government amounted to “social vandalism”.

Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan said: “In the worst of times, the Labour Party, in government with Fine Gael, protected some of the most vulnerable of our citizens and we will not take the type of attacks that have come from other people. “


