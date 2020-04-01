News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Daft.ie identifying empty Dublin apartments to be used by healthcare staff during Covid-19 crisis

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 03:57 PM

Property website Daft.ie is working with large companies based in Dublin to identify empty apartments there that could be used free of charge by healthcare workers.

The vital healthcare staff are crucial in the battle against Covid-19 and following on from advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that they no longer share accommodation, Daft.ie is helping to find places for them to live so they do not have to share living space.

This will allow them to stay within social distancing guidelines and reduce the risk of them getting infected so that they can continue to look after Covid-19 sufferers..

Daft.ie said any now empty apartments can be used by healthcare workers who are in need of clean, convenient places to stay as they self-isolate outside of hospitals.

The property site said: "This free short-term housing can help ease our doctors and nurses concerns of sharing a home with their families or housemates while giving them the safe and secure space they need to replenish their energy on their breaks from duty."

They expect to have the scheme live on its website next week.

Eamonn Fallon, CEO of Daft.ie said: "Ireland's healthcare workers are doing an amazing job and we want to support them in anyway we can.

"Our team are working day and night sourcing rent-free apartments for our frontline doctors and nurses. We hope to be in a position to start filling them by early next week."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

