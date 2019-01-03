Dad used as ‘punch-bag’ by son over Christmas

A man in his 60s was “used as a punch-bag” by his 23-year-old son on an occasion over the Christmas holiday period, it was alleged at Cork District Court yesterday.

Alex McSweeney faced a charge of breaching a safety order by assaulting his father on December 28.

Detective Garda David O’Callaghan objected to bail being granted because of the seriousness of the case. He said the injured party was hospitalised.

Det Garda O’Callaghan said Donal McSweeney received his injuries on December 28 — his son Alex then fled from the family home at Cherrylawn, Blackrock, Cork.

The detective said the main issue gardaí had with bail being granted was the fear there would be interference with witnesses.

The detective said the injured party’s wife, Ann McSweeney, was present in court to give evidence on her husband’s behalf.

She said Alex had a problem with alcohol and substances.

“He is using my husband as a punch-bag. The man is in his 60s. He is after going through a lot of illness. He is not able to take anymore injuries from his son,” she said.

Alex McSweeney then got into the witness box and said: “I swear on this Bible I won’t go near the house. If I keep drinking I am going to keep ending up in this situation. I promise on this Bible I don’t need alcohol in my life.”

Judge Olann Kelleher told McSweeney he was saying he did not need alcohol in his life since December 28, “which was only a few days ago”.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was indicating he would stay away from the family home and stay off intoxicants.

McSweeney said: “I understand this is going to keep happening to me if I go back to live in the house. I love my family dearly. I am ashamed of myself. I am shaking like a leaf up in prison. I am really, really sorry for what I done. This is from the bottom of my heart. I won’t go near the family home.”

Judge Kelleher noted he had been remanded in custody at a special sitting of Cork District Court over the holiday period. The judge refused bail yesterday and remanded McSweeney in custody for a fortnight.