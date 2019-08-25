News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cyclists warned after man has bike stolen going over Sally Gap

Sally Gap. File image.
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Cyclists are being warned about going over the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow alone after a man had his bike stolen there yesterday.

A Dublin man tweeted to say he was robbed by two men in a car close to the junction leading to the mountain pass.

Gardaí confirmed a bicycle was reported stolen.

Local Sinn Féin TD John Brady says it was a horrific incident and that it is not the first time it has happened.

"It could have been a hell of a lot worse," said Mr Brady.

"He could have been knocked unconscious and left at the side of the road with no means of contact or anything like that.

"It just needs to be warning to people out there, to cyclists... It's frightening.

"It is big in America, these types of bike-jackings as they call them over there.

"Hopefully we might just nip it in the bud here."

