Cyclist who died in Luas collision named as Labour Youth leader

Update 6.50pm: Tributes have been paid to the young cyclist who lost his life following a collision with a Luas tram in Dublin during the early hours of Sunday morning

Cormac Ó Braonáin, 19, from Dublin, had been recently elected as the chair of Labour Youth and had been appointed to the party's National Executive.

Cormac Ó Braonáin embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party. Our thoughts are with his family and all of his friends. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis. https://t.co/pfSumtj7ls pic.twitter.com/thdb0uUBqn — The Labour Party (@labour) December 15, 2019

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin said Mr Ó Braonáin had taken up his role with "energy, enthusiasm and passion."

Mr Howlin said: “During his time in the Party he had already made a huge impression, working tirelessly to advocate for the politics of our movement.

“Within Labour Youth he was a positive force for good.

"When someone so young dies it is hard to find the words to express our loss but in his short time with us, he leaves a strong legacy."

"Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success."

"He was not just a democratic socialist but also a committed Gaeilgeoir and strong proponent of our national language. Our grief and sadness are sharpened all the more by the wonderful memories we have of Cormac."

My thoughts this evening are with the family and friends of Cormac Ó Braonáin, chair @LabourYouth. Cormac was filled with energy and passion to help others. His tragic death has shocked everyone @Labour. My sincere sympathy to his loved ones. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis. — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) December 15, 2019

President Michael D Higgins alos paid tribute, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Cormac’s energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him," said the President.

"Sabina and I express our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to all those who were privileged to know him."

A hashtag dedicated to tributes of Mr O Braonáin began trending on Sunday night, with many people expressing their grief at his sudden death.

Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly said Mr Ó Braonáin was "a great comrade who had a massive future" in the party.

"Was only speaking with him last Monday so this is so hard to believe. Labour to the core, passionate & energetic. This is so tragic. RIP. "

- with reporting by Digital Desk staff

Earlier: Cyclist dies after collision with Luas

A man has been killed after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin.

It happened shortly after 3am on the Green Line at Peters Place on Charlemont Bridge on the southside.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall.

The Green line was closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.

The tram was operating as part of the Luas Christmas night service.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.