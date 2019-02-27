Cyclist who claimed she was struck from behind by motorist settles action

A cyclist who claimed he suffered a severe and complex injury to his foot after he was struck by a jeep has settled his High Court action.

The action was taken by sound technician Andrew Walsh (35 ) who claimed he was knocked off his bike at Meath Street, Dublin 8 on May 19th 2011.

He claimed his bicycle was struck from the rear by a white Nissan Jeep driven by Maria Byrne of Windmill Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

In his action, Mr Walsh with an address in Dublin 8 claimed Ms Byrne allegedly drove in a manner which was dangerous, allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and to brake properly to avoid the collision.

The claims were fully denied by Ms Byrne.

On the second day of the hearing today Diarmuid Murphy Bl for Mr Walsh said the case had been settled and with the consent of the parties could be struck out.

No details of the settlement , were given in open court.

Ms Justice Bronagh O'Hanlon said she was "delighted" that the sides had come to a settlement.

The Judge said the case was "an interesting one" which had raised issues concerning the rights of cyclists.

Mr Walsh, represented by Stephen Lanigan-O Keeffe Sc and Mr Murphy claimed he suffered injuries including two fractures to his right foot as a result of the collision.

He claimed the pain in his foot, and other symptoms including involuntary twitching had persisted, causing him difficulties, discomfort and has required the use of a walking stick and he has undergone surgery.

He will also require further surgery in the future, the court heard.

He told the court that two men, who he did not know, who came on the scene while he was on the ground after the collision had intimidated him.

Under cross-examination by Vincent Foley SC for Ms Byrne, Mr Walsh denied giving different versions of the collision in statements to the gardai, his expert engineer and the court.

He further denied that relevant medical evidence had been withheld.