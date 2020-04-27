News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cyclist dies following crash in Co Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 11:54 AM

A cyclist has died following a crash in Co Kerry.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal crash which involved a car and a cyclist.

The crash happened at approximately 8.20am this morning on the N22 Tralee-Killarney road in Rockfield, Killarney.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body is due to be moved to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will be conducted. The Coroner has been notified.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested at the scene. The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

