Cyclist dies after collision with jeep in north Cork

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 06, 2020 - 08:57 AM

A cyclist has been killed in north Cork this morning.

The 60-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after a collision with a jeep on the R639 just north of Rathcormac village at around 7am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man was cycling to work in the village. He cycled the route regularly.

The road is closed to allow Garda road traffic collision investigators conduct a full technical examination at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have dashcam footage to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

accidentcyclistCorkTOPIC: Road accident

