Cyclist claims serious back pain from collision with car while court sees footage of him walking his dog

A man told the High Court he suffered serious back pain when he was injured while cycling after his bike was struck by a car which could not be traced.

Constantin Iosca (aged 40), Scholar's Walk, Lusk, Co Dublin, is suing the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) which compensates victims of uninsured and untraced drivers.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross adjourned the case until Tuesday after video of Mr Iosca shot by a security firm on behalf of the MIBI was shown to the court. The judge suggested the parties might discuss the matter between now and then.

Mr Iosca, who is unemployed, claims he suffered lower back pain which has caused considerable disruption to his life.

He claims while cycling at or near Skerries Road in Lusk on June 1, 2016, a car hit and injured him.

He says he was brought by ambulance to Beaumont A&E where he was kept overnight for observation and discharged the following day on crutches.

In the video shown to court he is shown walking his dog and walking near his home in November 2018.

In another video taken in January 2019, he is shown being pushed in a wheelchair to an office in Dublin city centre and using two crutches to mount some steps into the office with assistance from others.

Later, that day he is shown in another part of the city walking with two others without crutches and also driving his car home.

The MIBI denies his claim.