Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist in his 30s was injured in a collision with a car in Co Kerry.

It happened at Molls Gap at around 11.30 this morning.

The injured man is believed to have been taking part in a cycling event at the time.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

A man in 50s has been questioned in connection with the incident.