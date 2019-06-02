NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Cyclist, 30s, dies after collision in Kerry

The Gap of Dunloe. File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 12:35 PM

A man in his 30s has died following a collision in Kerry.

The man died after being struck by a car while cycling on the Gap of Dunloe Road near Beaufort.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The incident occurred at around 8am this morning.

Garda forensic collision investigators and scenes of crime officers are currently examining the crash site. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Killarney Garda Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

