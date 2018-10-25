Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cyber criminals targeting Irish people with email scam

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 10:04 AM

Cyber criminals are targeting Irish users as part of a global email extortion campaign, a leading cyber-security company has warned.

SkOUT Secure Intelligence, which provides cyber-security technology and solutions to businesses, organisations and SMEs and has its EMEA headquarters in Portlaoise, has reported a sharp increase in the number of ‘extortion’ emails being sent across Europe.

The group says that these extortions are becoming more common, with a rise in recent months.

Typically, cyber criminals use extortion emails to try to blackmail recipients by claiming that they have access to their passwords and are in possession of private and sensitive material about them. In return for not leaking this sensitive information, cyber-criminals demand a ransom, often in Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.

“Recipients of these emails may feel coerced into paying the ransom. This is because the password referenced in the email was, in fact, one that they had previously used in an online account and that was tied to their email address,” said Jessvin Thomas, Chief Technology Officer, SkOUT Secure Intelligence.

With the increase in big data breaches, billions of email addresses and passwords are indexed on the dark web and this is where cyber-criminals would have accessed them,” Mr Thomas added.

SkOUT said that the email extortion schemes are becoming increasingly refined and sophisticated as cyber criminals use more recent passwords and other personal data to convince people that the hacking threat is real.

“The fact that cyber criminals have a lot of recent information may lead recipients to give up additional personal information, which in turn could lead to higher ransoms,” Mr Thomas said.

“Do not open attachments from people you don’t know and flag emails that look like spam,” Mr Thomas added.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CybercrimeEmail scamSkOUT Secure Intelligence

Related Articles

Mother of cyber-bullying victim vows to change law in daughter’s memory

Mother of suicide victim calls for laws to fight cyberbullying

Cyberbullying affecting kids as young as first and second class

More in this Section

Brexit is prolonging political vacuum in Northern Ireland: SNP

Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of a cyclist

Company secure freezing orders against woman they claim may have stolen over €300k

Mediation underway to resolve controversial Traveller 'horse accommodation' issue in Tipperary


Breaking Stories

A Question of Taste: Paul Dunlea

Julia Roberts moves to the small screen

Not afraid to use her voice: Laura Mvula is looking forward to Cork Jazz Festival

Learning Points: Alienation of a parent devastates the whole family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »