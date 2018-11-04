Home»Breaking News»ireland

Customs union agreement could provide breakthrough in avoiding hard border after Brexit

Sunday, November 04, 2018 - 10:31 AM

It is reported British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured concessions from Brussels to keep the whole of the UK in a customs union after Brexit.

According to the Sunday Times, that could provide a breakthrough in avoiding a hard border in Ireland.

The newspaper also says preparations for a final deal are "far more advanced than previously disclosed".

But Downing Street says it is speculation and negotiations are ongoing.

Sinn Féin's Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane says the backstop is still a necessary part of any withdrawal agreement.

"Our focus in Ireland has to be to make sure that Irish interests are protected," he said.

"That's why our focus at this point in time, including the focus of the Irish government and, I would hope, all parties, is to make sure we get the insurance policy that we need, which is the backstop arrangement.

"That means that the North is as closely aligned to the customs union and the single market of the European Union as possible."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

Sturgeon urges UK Government to ‘come clean’ on Brexit’s cost to the NHS

UK business grandees warn of Brexit threat to jobs as they back second referendum

Post-Brexit Guinness and Baileys shortage in UK feared if no deal agreed

Taoiseach: Brexit fraying relations between Ireland and Britain

More in this Section

Man, 20, set to be charged in connection with Athy death

Woman to be charged in connection with Foxrock death

No winner of Lotto jackpot but one player scoops €1m

Detector dog identifies cocaine worth €4.6m at Rosslare Port


Breaking Stories

As Simone Biles smashes world records, 5 reasons you should take up gymnastics

Album review: O Emperor - Jason

Album review: Robyn - Honey

Movie Reviews: Widows; Juliet, Naked and Peterloo

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »