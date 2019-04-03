Customer services worker at airport sues after falling over passenger's bag

A customer services team member in Dublin Airport who fell over a passenger's bag has claimed in the High Court her past time as a keen golfer has been affected by a knee injury she sustained in the accident.

Bridget Davis, 56, of Garlow Cross, Navan, Co Meath, is suing her employer ASCAirport Services Consolidated, the operators of the terminal, Dublin Airport Authority, and ground handling service provider, Swissport Ireland.

The defendants deny her claims of breach of duty by, among other things, failing to provide a safe place of work, allowing passengers waiting to board to randomly queue in areas adjoining departure gates and failing to properly monitor and supervise waiting passengers.

They also deny ignoring a danger from passengers and baggage in an ad hoc queue on a walkway not provided with a "tensa" or other corralling system.

She told the court she was carrying out "bussing operations" - bringing passengers to and from aircraft - in Terminal 2 on July 7, 2015, when she was at one gate when she was asked to go to another gate.

She was making her way through a narrow corridor of passengers when in an area to her right the queue started to move.

She said that suddenly and without warning, as she was abreast one of those passengers, he kicked a bag in her path causing her to trip or fall heavily onto her knees and chest.

Ms Davis was assisted from the scene by colleagues to the operations centre and was later able to drive home.

She spent two days in bed before attending her GP who noted she had significant pain in her chest and knees.

She had pain for up to 10 weeks afterwards and was out of work for three months.

Her GP later said she had a moderate degree of interference with her ability to stand, walk and climb stairs and a mild degree of disability in kneeling, bending and squatting.

She said she was a keen golfer but was unable to play for the remainder of 2015 and only returned playing on a few occasion in 2016 and to date because of pain in her knee. She was able to do so when she received injections for the pain.

Under cross-examination by Gerry Danaher SC, with Shane English BL, Ms Davis agreed she had competed in two golf competitions including one in which she came second with the Royal Tara in Co Meath last July.

She had also competed in a team competition as recently as three weeks ago.

Mr Justice Michael Hanna, who is hearing the case, said he wished to declare that he was a member of Royal Tara "years ago when I was insane enough to play golf".

In his continuing cross-examination, Mr Danaher put it to Ms Davis that she had changed her original statement about the accident to say the bag had been "pushed out" in front of her to saying it had been kicked out.

She said the bag "shot into my path, whether it was kicked or not I don't know" but said she also referred to the fact that there was CCTV footage of the incident.

Counsel put it to her that he could not see any stream of passengers heading down on her left in the CCTV.

She said there were people on the left. She disputed that there was no queue to her right as she had claimed.

Counsel said while there was a man coming towards her and she had to understandably go around him when for some reason he propelled his bag backwards into her path "and there was nothing you or anybody could have done about it".

When Ms Davis said the first time she had seen the CCTV was earlier today, the judge adjourned the case to tomorrow and said she might like to look at it overnight.