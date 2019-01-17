NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Customer duped cashier into giving wrong change

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 10:56 PM
By Liam Heylin

A cashier was duped into giving the change for €50 to a man buying a bar of chocolate who only handed over a tenner but pretended it had been the larger note.

Stock photo

Judge John King ordered the customer to do 120 hours of community service for the deception yesterday.

“It was a particularly nasty type of offence taking advantage of a cashier by saying he gave him the wrong change,” Judge King said.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said that to make matters worse for the cashier, he had to pay the €40 out of his own pocket because his till was short at the end of the day.

Connie O’Donoghue, of 9 St Anthony’s Park, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to a deception charge arising out of the incident.

He admitted that on April 26, 2017 at Centra, Donnybrook Hill, Douglas, he did dishonestly by deception induce the teller to give him €40 with the intention of making a gain for himself.

Judge King said he could do 120 hours of community service in lieu of four months in prison.

Cathal Lombard, solicitor, said the offence was opportunistic and was not one of those offences whereby a person systematically and repeatedly behaved in this way.

Judge King said that he had come across the latter type of cases too.

Mr Lombard said the accused was on medication for depression and had hit a low at that time.

He said that after this offence the defendant’s medication was adjusted causing him to feel much better.

Mr Lombard also said that O’Donoghue had brought €40 to court for the out of pocket cashier.


KEYWORDS

Court

