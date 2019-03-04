Curtains up on theatre festival’s 58th year

To theatre fans and drama groups throughout the country, it’s known as ‘the friendly festival’.

And this week, it’s the 58th year on stage for the West Cork Drama Festival, which was set up in 1956, but the theatre tradition in the small host village of Rossmore, near Clonakilty, stretches back to 1946.

The reasons for the success of this very rural festival are manifold, says its spokeswoman, Áine de Róiste, but the hundreds of volunteer supporters are obviously one.

Doonbeg Drama Group from Clare, present Sam Shepard’s ‘Fool for Love’ on Saturday, March 9, in the West Cork Drama Festival.

They take care of everything, from organising the festival programme and car-parking, to erecting festival signs, overseeing stage lighting, meeting and greeting drama groups, feeding both hungry thespians (who receive free meals) and festival-goers (who get complimentary tea and biscuits).

“The list of roles played by our volunteers goes on and on,” says Ms de Róiste. “Their contribution is the real star of the festival.”

Ms de Róiste said that although the festival had its inception in 1956, drama in Rossmore goes back to 1946, when a parish group began staging drama in a local shed.

“Since those times, a magnificent theatre has been built and refurbished many times,” she says, as the 58th West Cork Drama Festival, in a state-of-the-art theatre, starts this Friday and runs until March 16.

The festival also receives solid backing from the West Cork business community.

“Running a festival like this incurs obvious costs, like heating, lighting and theatre refurbishment, but also less visible, behind the scenes costs, like insurance and health-and-safety measures,” says Ms de Róiste.

“The festival is indebted to its many sponsors for the support they give, whether it’s just a bottle of something for the nightly raffles, or something more substantial to keep the festival engine oiled and motoring on.”

Rossmore is also famed for a warm and responsive audience, many of whom return year after year to savour an annual feast of drama.

“Often, audience members nearly need to be encouraged to leave, as discussions continue following the nightly adjudication, in what is a drama competition,” Ms de Róiste said.

The high standard and wide mix of production from groups all over Ireland continues in 2019, and Tipperary-based Holycross-Ballycahill Drama Group’s

The Beauty Queen of Leenane, by Martin McDonagh, is no exception. Irish classics Philadelphia Here I Come and The Lieutenant of Inishmore, compelling dramas, such as Fool for Love, tender, evocative plays, such as A Fine Bright Day, and comedies, such as Unforgiven, are also on the scheduled nine-day schedule.

Book at rossmoretheatre.com. Tickets cost €13 per night and €90 for a season ticket. Festival booking office opens today, 12pm-7pm, at 086-4481086 /023-8838526.