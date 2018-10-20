Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Current article is from another era' - Sinn Féin urge 'Yes' vote in blasphemy referendum

Saturday, October 20, 2018 - 04:00 PM

Sinn Féin are calling for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming blasphemy referendum.

At an announcement in Dublin this afternoon, the party said they are in favour of removing it from our Constitution.

It is currently a criminal offence to commit blasphemy, which involves insulting a person's religion.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the law is outdated and is not representative of the Ireland we live in today.

She said: "We believe that the current article is from another time, another era.

"We believe that the progress that's been made in marriage equality, in the repeal of the 8th Amendment, in separating Church and State, that the removal of blasphemy as a criminal offence is the next step."


KEYWORDS

BlasphemyreligionConstitutionIreland

Related Articles

Priest: Communions 'often more like a pantomime than a sacrament'

Atheist Ireland: Referendum on blasphemy about freedom of speech

Russian Orthodox Church threatens to sever ties with worldwide community

Update: Carlow priest reverses decision to scrap communion day after parents' anger

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to accident that left teenager seriously injured

Children who sexually abuse need more help, says Children's Ombudsman

Counterfeiting in Northern Ireland ‘has grown due to internet’

Newbridge Gardaí ask for help to find missing teenager


Breaking Stories

A tempting taste of what is on offer in Dingle

Too much information? Lindsay Woods on 'sharenting'

Graham Norton: ‘If it was hard work I couldn’t do it’

Saying yes to the dress: Behind the scenes at the royal wedding

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »