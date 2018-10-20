'Current article is from another era' - Sinn Féin urge 'Yes' vote in blasphemy referendum

Sinn Féin are calling for a 'Yes' vote in the upcoming blasphemy referendum.

At an announcement in Dublin this afternoon, the party said they are in favour of removing it from our Constitution.

It is currently a criminal offence to commit blasphemy, which involves insulting a person's religion.

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said the law is outdated and is not representative of the Ireland we live in today.

She said: "We believe that the current article is from another time, another era.

"We believe that the progress that's been made in marriage equality, in the repeal of the 8th Amendment, in separating Church and State, that the removal of blasphemy as a criminal offence is the next step."