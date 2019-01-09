NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
CUH tops waiting list figures as numbers awaiting hospital beds falls slightly

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 10:46 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There are 565 people waiting for hospital beds around the country today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The INMO's Trolleywatch has revealed that 393 are waiting in emergency departments, while 172 are in overflow wards. It is a slight fall on yesterday's figure of 583.

The hospital with the most people waiting to be admitted is Cork University Hospital with 70 awaiting beds.

Letterkenny University Hospital has 46 while University Hospital Galway has 44 waiting.

It comes nurses announced yesterday that 37,000 INMO members will walk off the job on January 30 with further stoppages planned for February.


