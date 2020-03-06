News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CUH tops Trolley Watch figures as it orders 60 staff to stay home over Covid-19 fears

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 10:45 AM

There are 359 patients waiting for beds in the country's hospitals this morning.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch, 251 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 108 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospital today is Cork University Hospital, which has been forced to order more than 60 staff home to self-isolate due to coronavirus.

A patient presented at CUH with Covid-19 a number of days ago. Today, there are 46 patients awaiting hospital beds there.

University Hospital Limerick has 40 people waiting in its A&E, while St Vincent’s University Hospital has 24.

Covid-19: 60 CUH staff ordered to self-isolate as HSE urges public to stop calling 999 for information

