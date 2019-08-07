News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

CUH blames delays on 'large number of very ill patients requiring admission'

CUH blames delays on 'large number of very ill patients requiring admission'
File photo.
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 05:49 PM

Cork University Hospital has blamed a "large number of very ill patients requiring admission" for delays which saw 68 admitted patients on trolleys in its emergency department and elsewhere in the hospital today.

In hospitals across the country on the same day there were 541 admitted patients waiting for a bed.

Patient advocate, Stephen McMahon, described the national total of patients waiting as “absolutely shocking.”.

CUH management said it was “regrettable” that some patients in the ED might experience a delay.

“The increase in attendance is due to a large number of very ill patients requiring admission,” management stated. “Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address the issue.”

It urged people to contact their GP first if they had a health concern and explore other options available before attending the ED.

The INMO's industrial relations officer, Mary Power said the HSE had to consider ceasing elective admissions at CUH if more patients were being admitted through the ED.

READ MORE

Patients able to get blood transfusions at scene of trauma for first time

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's Trolley Watch, there were 47 admitted patients in CUH's ED and 21 elsewhere in the hospital.

There were 1,079 admitted patients waiting on trolleys in CUH last month, the highest since records began in 2006.

Ms Power said overcrowding at the hospital was intolerable and unsafe.

The organisation warned last week that services would have to be curtailed if the health crisis continued to “spiral out of control.”

The INMO is still waiting for the South-South-West Hospital Group to respond to its request for an urgent response to the situation. It has also requested an urgent meeting on bed capacity.

“It is the responsibility of the HSE and South-South-West Hospital Group to sort this out,” said Ms Power.

Mr McMahon, who is chairman and co-founder of the Irish Patients Association, is to write to the joint chairs of the Emergency Department Taskforce about continuing hospital overcrowding.

“I want to get clarification as to why there is such overcrowding over the summer months. It should be a quiet period,” he said.

Mr McMahon is a member of the task force which has not met since last January

According to the INMO, 70 admitted patients were waiting at University Hospital Limerick and 45 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

READ MORE

USI deputy accuses colleges of introducing 'hefty rent increases before they are capped'

More on this topic

9,439 patients waiting - Hospitals record worst ever July for ED overcrowding9,439 patients waiting - Hospitals record worst ever July for ED overcrowding

Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'Kerry University Hospital urges people to leave the ED services for 'patients who need them most'

Consultants in 'care can’t wait’ driveConsultants in 'care can’t wait’ drive

Nearly 4,500 people over 75 had to wait over 24 hours in emergency department, figures showNearly 4,500 people over 75 had to wait over 24 hours in emergency department, figures show

hospitalovercrowdingtrolleyTOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

No case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPPNo case against ex-minister on abuse claims, says DPP

‘No deal means Brexit is forever’‘No deal means Brexit is forever’

No-deal would ‘fundamentally change’ relationshipNo-deal would ‘fundamentally change’ relationship

7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%7,000 health workers to get pay rises of up to 13%


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »