'Cuddle your children whenever you get a chance': Andrew McGinley describes grief after childrens' death

The father of three children who were found dead in a house in Dublin last week has described his "devastation" following their deaths.

The bodies of nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh who was seven, and their sister Carla, who was three, were discovered in a house in Newcastle on Friday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies but gardaí say they will not be releasing the results for operational purposes.

Gardaí say it could be up to a week before the results of toxicology tests are known.

Andrew McGinley, father of Conor, Darragh and Carla, has urged parents to spend more time with their children.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," he said in a statement released through the Garda press office.

Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley. Photo provided by Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.

Gardaí are still waiting to interview the mother of the three children, who is aged in her 40s and currently in a serious condition in hospital.

A family liaison officer had been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.