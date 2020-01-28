News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Cuddle your children whenever you get a chance': Andrew McGinley describes grief after childrens' death

'Cuddle your children whenever you get a chance': Andrew McGinley describes grief after childrens' death
Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley pictured with their mother and father. Photo issued by An Garda Siochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 11:02 AM

The father of three children who were found dead in a house in Dublin last week has described his "devastation" following their deaths.

The bodies of nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh who was seven, and their sister Carla, who was three, were discovered in a house in Newcastle on Friday evening.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out on their bodies but gardaí say they will not be releasing the results for operational purposes.

Gardaí say it could be up to a week before the results of toxicology tests are known.

Andrew McGinley, father of Conor, Darragh and Carla, has urged parents to spend more time with their children.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," he said in a statement released through the Garda press office.

Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley. Photo provided by Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána
Conor, Darragh, and Carla pictured with their dad, Andrew McGinley. Photo provided by Andrew McGinley/An Garda Síochána

"Conor, Darragh and Carla are adored. They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them.

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

The future has now become our enemy but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive.

Gardaí are still waiting to interview the mother of the three children, who is aged in her 40s and currently in a serious condition in hospital.

A family liaison officer had been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.

READ MORE

554 people, including four children, on hospital trolleys today

More on this topic

Toxicology results for children found dead in Dublin could take up to a weekToxicology results for children found dead in Dublin could take up to a week

'It's so dark, it's unspeakable': Priest decribes community's shock at deaths of children in Dublin'It's so dark, it's unspeakable': Priest decribes community's shock at deaths of children in Dublin

McGinley children may have been drugged before deathsMcGinley children may have been drugged before deaths


McGinleyDublinTOPIC: McGinley Tragedy

More in this Section

554 people, including four children, on hospital trolleys today554 people, including four children, on hospital trolleys today

Senator 'unequivocally apologised' for describing Taoiseach as 'autistic'Senator 'unequivocally apologised' for describing Taoiseach as 'autistic'

Man, 20s, arrested in Limerick in connection with 12 incidentsMan, 20s, arrested in Limerick in connection with 12 incidents

Senator apologises 'unequivocally' for describing Taoiseach as 'autistic'Senator apologises 'unequivocally' for describing Taoiseach as 'autistic'


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps explores the essentials you should know before considering an extension to your home.Planning an extension? What to consider before knocking down walls

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »