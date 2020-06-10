CSO: Young finding Covid-19 harder to deal with

Young adults are finding the Covid-19 pandemic harder to deal with than older people.

Some 80% of 18 to 34 year olds said their overall life satisfaction has suffered since the outbreak of the coronavirus, a higher proportion than any other age bracket.

Younger people were also more likely to report extreme concerns about other people's health and more than 40% of younger adults have also seen their personal finances take a hit during the pandemic. This is in comparison to two-in-10 respondents aged over 70.

These are among the findings of a survey on the social impact of Covid-19, carried out by the Central Statistics Office -CSO) in April. The survey covered topics including wellbeing, personal concerns and changes in consumption, as well as working life and compliance with Covid-19 restrictions.

Respondents were asked to rate their life satisfaction in relation to a number of headings, including their financial prospects and their social relationships.

Those aged 18-34 were the least likely cohort to report a high level of overall satisfaction, while they were also most likely to say their personal relationships were suffering. In April 2018, almost 60% rated their personal relationship satisfaction as high, with this falling to 36.5% in April 2020.

The 18-34 group is also most likely to feel nervous (51.2%), downhearted or depressed (45.2%) or lonely (41.5%). In comparison, those over 70 reported much lower rates of feeling nervous (13%), downhearted or depressed (14.5%) or lonely (17.2%).

The CSO's findings are in line with international studies on the same topic. An EU-wide survey in April found Irish young people were the second most likely to report feelings of loneliness, while a Canadian study has found that all age groups under 65 were less likely to report 'excellent or very good mental health' during the pandemic than in 2018.

The survey also found cocooning was having a significant impact on older people. Almost half of over 70s reported concerns about maintaining social ties. This is in comparison to less than 30% of 18 to 34 year olds.

The CSO concludes this is likely to be somewhat connected to the HSE's advice for over 70s to cocoon, remaining at home during the period when the survey was being carried out.

The survey also found that 15-24 year olds have experienced the highest rates of loss of employment and temporary layoff, with more than one-fifth of this age group losing their jobs, while more than 40% of 18-34 year olds and 45-54 year olds said the virus has impacted their household's ability to meet its financial obligations.

The pandemic has also impacted people's consumption of alcohol and junk food.

Almost one-third (30.4%) of 18-34 year olds increased their consumption of alcohol and almost seven-in-ten in this age group are eating more junk food and sweets. A further 22.9% of young people have decreased their alcohol consumption, while just 7.4% of those aged 70 or over have increased their intake of alcohol. Some 29.5% of this age group is eating more junk food and sweets, though.