CSO stats show 77% of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths were in Leinster

Almost nine-out-of-ten people here who died from Covid-19 were suffering from an underlying illness, while those aged over 65 make up 90% of deaths related to the virus.

Those aged over 80 have been disproportionately hit by the virus outbreak. Despite making up only 3% of the population, the age group accounts for 14% of the total number of cases reported.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has published a detailed breakdown of Covid-19 deaths and cases. The data is accurate as of May 15, and incorporates information provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC). It is the first time the office has published a detailed look at deaths and cases, including a breakdown by age and geography.

As of May 15, there were 1,518 virus-related deaths, and 23,900 confirmed cases.

CSO analysis of this data finds that Covid-19 has had the greatest impact on people aged 65 or over. Almost 92% of confirmed deaths occurred within this age group, the first of which was reported on March 11.

This age group also accounts for more than 26% of confirmed cases. Further analysis found that the 80+ age group has been disproportionately hit by the outbreak, with 14% of cases reported in this age group, which accounts for just 3% of the total population.

The data also shows that in the 0-44 age cohort, there were 17 deaths. Some 831 of the 1,518 deaths were reported in people aged 80 or over.

The release also includes a broad geographical breakdown of deaths. Some 666 were in Dublin, and a further 334 in the rest of Leinster. This means that 77% of all confirmed deaths have been in Leinster.

There were 109 deaths reported in Munster, 60 in Connacht and 118 in Ulster, referring to Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

Some 1,132 of people who died were confirmed to have an underlying condition, and this was not specified in the case of another 87 people. The median age of people with an underlying condition who died was 83.

Some 885 cases related to a cluster in comparison to 402 which did not.

The week ending April 17 saw the most deaths reported [270]. The previous week, ending Apr 10, saw 244, while the week ending Apr 24 saw 228. The highest total for any other week was 155 in the week ending May 1.

Overall, there were 1,287 confirmed deaths related to the virus and 231 deaths related to suspected cases of Covid-19.

Similar trends are evident in the weekly profile of confirmed cases. The week of April 17 saw more than 6,000 cases reported. The second highest weekly total was in the week ending April 10, when 4,033 were reported. The 1,165 cases reported for the week of May 15 was the lowest weekly total since mid-March.

Dublin accounts for 49% of all cases, though this figure was as high as 58% in early March. It has declined due to an increase in cases in Ulster and the rest of Leinster.

More men have been confirmed dead from Covid-19 than women (670 deaths compared to 617) even though more women were diagnosed as a confirmed case than men (13,694 women compared to 10,170 men).