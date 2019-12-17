CSO report reveals bigger proportion of empty houses near border

Around 2.7% of the population live less than 10 kilometres from an official border crossing into Northern Ireland, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The largest number of people within that distance of the border was in Louth at 41,972, followed by 39, 485 in Monaghan, and 34,160 in Donegal.

CSO figures just released from 2016 show 7,037 people living in Ireland commuted to Northern Ireland for work in 2016.

They also found that 15.7% of houses were vacant within 2km of a border crossing, compared to a 9.4% vacancy rate across the State in 2016.

The results also show the closest town or village to Northern Ireland is Pettigo in Donegal where the average distance to the border from each dwelling is 423 metres.

It is followed by Kildrum, also in Co. Donegal (526 metres), Blacklion, Co. Cavan (540 metres) and Muff, Co. Donegal (934 metres).