CSO presents 'comprehensive picture of Ireland' in Statistical Yearbook

The Central Statistics Office have presented a "comprehensive picture" of Ireland in the Statistical Yearbook of Ireland 2019.

The review looks at society, economy and tourism in Ireland through the eyes of stats collected by the CSO.

People

The CSO has released county-by-county snapshots which include information on people including their health, home ownership, marital status and commuting.

For example, in Cork 38% are married, with 478,415 people claiming to have good or very good health.

Compared to Dublin City, where 31% are married, while 459,083 claim to have good or very good health.

You can find information on your county here.

Meanwhile, the CSO revealed that Jack and Emily are the most popular baby names in the country, followed by James and Grace.

Society

By the second quarter of 2019, the CSO figures found 1,838,100 people were in full-time employment with a further 462,000 working part-time.

The unemployment rate decreased from 14.7% in 2013 to 6% in 2018 and this year the figure stands at 5.4%.

The number of people unemployed by Q2 of 2019 was 130,800, compared to 329,900 in 2013.

In health, €21.1bn was spent on the area in 2017, which is a 5% increase in health expenditure from 2016.

With education, the CSO revealed that in 2019 40.1% of those aged 15 to 64 years had a third-level qualification.

The number of people in full-time third-level education in 2017/18 was 183,696.

More than a third of people (34.1%) who experienced discrimination in the first quarter of the year cited age as a ground for this discrimination

In 2017, the weekly household disposable income stood at €929.

However, the percentage of people considered to be experiencing ‘enforced deprivation’ was 18.8%.

The CSO describes 'enforced deprivation' as not being able to afford two or more basics, such as going without heating in the past year or being unable to afford a meal with meat, chicken or fish every second day.

Economy

GDP in 2018 was €321bn, an increase of 8.2%, according to the CSO.

The average earning in 2018 was €38,871, which was up from €37,637 the previous year.

When it comes to trade, the US is our largest export partner accounting for €39.2m of goods in 2018 - 28% of total exports.

The CSO said that while the value of exports to the UK has increased by €260m since 2015, the share of total exports has fallen from 12% to 10%.

Tourism

The CSO stated that there were 10.6 million trips to Ireland from overseas visitors, with the average length of a stay here being 6.7 days.

The figure is an increase on the 9.9 million visitors in 2017.

There were 3.7 million visitors from the UK in 2018 and 2.3 million from the US and Canada.

More than 8.6 million trips out of the country were undertaken by Irish residents in 2018, up slightly on 2017.

Almost 7.5 million of those people visited the EU.

Meanwhile, almost 10.9 million residents took domestic trips last year.

Business

The number of new dwellings built in 2018 was 18,016, a 25.3% increase from the 14,373 in 2017.

In retail, there was a 3.7% increase in the volume of sales from 2017 to 2018.

When it comes to the gender balance in business, only one in nine CEOs in Ireland were women in 2019.

The vast majority of chairpersons were male at 93% with 7% being female.

The overall composition of Boards of Directors was 80% male and 20% female.

Agriculture

The CSO found that the production of potatoes decreased by 34% or by 139,000 tonnes to 273,000 tonnes in 2018.

Cork had the largest number of dairy cows at 378,200 in 2018, while Leitrim (2,000) had the smallest number.

The average price of land in Ireland in 2017 was €6,626 per acre based on 1,591 transactions.

You can find the full Statistical Yearbook of Ireland 2019 here.