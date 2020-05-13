CSO: Half of population has had work affected by Covid-19

Almost half the population has had their job affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This includes large numbers who are now working from home or have seen their hours change, as well those who have lost their job on a temporary or permanent basis.

In addition, the study reveals the impact of the virus on the population, with large numbers of young and older people reporting issues with loneliness, while a fear of going shopping is also a prevalent issue for many aged over 65.

The findings include:

47% of those aged 15+ have experienced employment impacts;

Of those whose employment has been impacted, 34% are working from home and 23% have seen hours change;

94% of those temporarily laid off or on leave expect to return to the same job;

Almost a quarter of the population is feeling lonely, with older and younger people the worst affected;

24% of 35 to 44-year-olds have childcare issues.

Employment

Almost half of the population has seen their employment situation changed. Remote working, temporary layoffs, and job losses are all reported.

Of those affected, 14% have lost their job and 33% have been temporarily laid off, with more men than women facing temporary layoff.

Younger people have experienced the worst of this: 46% of 15 to 24-year-olds have been temporarily laid off and 22% have lost their jobs entirely.

Of the 47% who have been affected, more than one third started working from home, with a further 12% increasing their home-working hours.

Some 4% took paid leave and 7% took unpaid leave. Some 94% expect to return to their job.

One fifth experience difficulties working from home with their family around.

Life effects

More than one-quarter of female respondents said they are feeling lonely, with one-fifth of men saying the same.

Almost one-third of females said they are afraid to go shopping, while a slightly higher percentage of men - 18% vs 17% - are concerned about money.

The oldest age group - persons aged 65+ - are experiencing the most loneliness (30%) and fears about shopping (41%), while the youngest surveyed (15-24 years) are also reporting high volumes of loneliness, though this age group has the least fear about shopping.

About 18% of the population is now caring for a dependent family member or friend due to the pandemic, while some 60% of people are reporting increased contact with family via phone or services like Skype and Face Time.

Almost half the population - 46% - reported an increase in positive family time.

Financial impact

The financial impact of the virus was also assessed. Some 3% of respondents said they were unable to pay bills, with 5% more having to defer them.

A small number of respondents - 2% - said they could pay rent or mortgage.

The age groups of 35-44 and 55-64 all report the highest rates of deferring bills, mortgage and rent, or other financial difficulties.