CSO figures show slight fall in unemployment

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 11:19 AM

Unemployment has fallen slightly, according to the Central Statistics Office.

The CSO figures show that last month's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4%, down 0.2% from the rate in August.

It means that the figures have fallen from 6.6% in September 2017.

There were 129,400 people unemployed last month, down from 134,200 in August, and a decrease of 26,800 when compared to September 2017.

Their data also shows that the youth unemployment rate was 12.9% in September, a fall from 13.9% in the previous month.


KEYWORDS

unemploymentIrelandcso

