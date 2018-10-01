CSO figures show rise in robberies and sex offences

There has been a spike in the number of robberies, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

They increased by 15.1% in the three months to the end of June when compared to the same period last year.

There were also 10.2% more sex offences while attempts or threats to murder, assault or harass someone went up by 8.3%.

Olive Loughnane of the CSO said: “In March, the CSO resumed publication of Recorded Crime statistics using the category of Statistics Under Reservation to provide the best available measure of police-recorded crime in Ireland while informing users of their concerns regarding the quality of the underlying data.

"The categorisation of Recorded Crime statistics as Statistics Under Reservation will remain in place until the CSO is satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data is of sufficient quality.

"The CSO is engaging with An Garda Síochána to set out the criteria for lifting the reservation. These criteria will address quality concerns across a broad range of issues relating to the recording and classification of crime.”