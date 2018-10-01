Home»Breaking News»ireland

CSO figures show rise in robberies and sex offences

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 01:31 PM

There has been a spike in the number of robberies, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

They increased by 15.1% in the three months to the end of June when compared to the same period last year.

There were also 10.2% more sex offences while attempts or threats to murder, assault or harass someone went up by 8.3%.

Olive Loughnane of the CSO said: “In March, the CSO resumed publication of Recorded Crime statistics using the category of Statistics Under Reservation to provide the best available measure of police-recorded crime in Ireland while informing users of their concerns regarding the quality of the underlying data.

"The categorisation of Recorded Crime statistics as Statistics Under Reservation will remain in place until the CSO is satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data is of sufficient quality.

"The CSO is engaging with An Garda Síochána to set out the criteria for lifting the reservation. These criteria will address quality concerns across a broad range of issues relating to the recording and classification of crime.”


KEYWORDS

crime

Related Articles

Teenager assaulted after trying to stop fight in Limerick

Here is the time of year when most burglaries happen, according to the AA

Luxury cars, watches, €145k seized following major operation

Gardaí seize cars, designer bags and a watch after raids on 14 premises

More in this Section

Airbnb sees major growth in 'empty nesters' hosting on their site

Gardaí to host Ireland's biggest security expo after €70k taken from factory in bogus email scam

'She has bad days sometimes' - Mother of three outlines effects of Direct Provision on her children

INMO: Hospital trolley figures approach 8,000 for September


Breaking Stories

2 minutes with Jack Monroe – who can’t stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

6 of the best pieces of home fitness equipment to fit into your life

Reach for the stars: 7 printed pieces to make your autumn wardrobe shine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »