CSO figures show number of crimes reported to gardaí increased in final quarter of 2018

The number of crimes reported to gardaí increased in the last quarter of 2018.

Fraud offences recorded the biggest jump, according to new stats from the CSO.

These CSO stats, based on data from the gardaí, show fraud offences increased by 18% in the last three months of 2018.

Sexual offences were up 10% and controlled drug offences jumped by 9.5%.

There was also an increase in the number of robberies, extortion and hijacking offences which increased by 11%.

There was also a jump of 10% in offences against the Government, justice procedures and organisation of crime.

Homicides, burglary and criminal damage offences were all down in the final quarter of last year.