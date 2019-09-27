CSO figures show gardaí recorded an almost 10% rise in sexual offences in a year

Gardaí recorded almost 3,300 sexual offences in the year to June, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The new CSO data show that is 9.2% more than the previous 12-month period.

The 12 months up to June of this year saw a 34.4% rise in fraud offences, while kidnappings went up 22.6%.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 drug offences were recorded by Gardaí, a rise of 16.5%.

The number of burglary and related offences decreased by almost 10%, with more than 16,600 recorded.

The body said the statistics are published under reservation, meaning that the quality of these statistics do not meet the standards required of official statistics published by the CSO.