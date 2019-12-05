News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CSO figures show early school leavers earn less per week than those who completed Leaving Cert

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 04:03 PM

Early school leavers earn an average of €65 less per week than those who completed the Leaving Cert after spending six years in the workforce - and this gap will widen over time.

That's according to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) examining the economic and educational outcomes for students who left secondary school between 2012 and 2017.

The study found that just over three-quarters (77.4%) of students who completed the Leaving Cert from the 2012/2013 academic year continue to engage with education generally in the first year after leaving post-primary education.

Just under half (49%) went on to higher education, and 25.9% went on to further education of some kind. A further 3.2% repeated or re-enrolled in the Leaving Certificate programme.

Six years after the academic year 2012/2013, just under three quarters (74%) of those who finished the Leaving Cert and 43.8% of early school leavers were in substantial employment.

Median weekly earnings six years after the academic year 2011/2012 were €410 for those who finished the Leaving Cert and €345 for those who leave school early.

An earlier CSO study suggests that this gap widens over time.

For the 2012/2013 cohort, early leavers are in ‘neither employment nor education’ in year one at a rate of 10.1%, rising to 17.9% in year five. The corresponding figures, for years five and six of the 2011/2012 academic year, are 21.6% and 19.7% respectively.

Commenting on the report, senior statistician with the CSO Declan Smyth said that while life choices involve complex decisions, the study provides "an overview of the broad medium-term outcomes for students after post-primary upper secondary education".

