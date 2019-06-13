News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CSO figures show 3.1% rise in house prices in year up to April

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 13, 2019 - 11:24 AM

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that house prices have gone up by 3.1% in the 12 months up to April.

This compares with an increase of 3.8% in the year to March and a rise of 13.3% in the 12 months to April 2018.

The residential property price index for April 2019 shows that house prices nationally went up by 0.3% in the month.

In Dublin, house prices grew by 0.5% in the year to April, with the price of houses and apartments went up by 2.2%.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in South Dublin at 4%, while Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown saw the greatest decline in house prices - 1.5%.

Outside Dublin, house prices were 5.6% higher in the year to April, with house prices up by 5.8% and apartments by 5.9%. The Border region was the one outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise at 11.4%, while the smallest rise was recorded in the Mid-East at 1.5%.

House prices overall are 18.5% lower than the highest level set in 2007, and they have increased by 81.9% from their lowest in early 2013.

