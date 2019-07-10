News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six years

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 04:51 PM

House prices rose at their slowest pace in six years in the 12 months to May, according to the Central Statistics Office.

They went up 2.8% nationally.

The largest increase was in the border region at 15.2% while prices in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown fell 2.6%.

In Dublin, prices rose by 0.6% overall with the highest house price growth in Dublin being in South Dublin at 4%.

Prices in the rest of the country, excluding Dublin, went up 5.1%.

Overall, Dublin prices are 21.9% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 21.8% lower than their peak.

