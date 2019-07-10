CSO figures reveal lowest rise in house prices for six years

House prices rose at their slowest pace in six years in the 12 months to May, according to the Central Statistics Office.

They went up 2.8% nationally.

The largest increase was in the border region at 15.2% while prices in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown fell 2.6%.

In Dublin, prices rose by 0.6% overall with the highest house price growth in Dublin being in South Dublin at 4%.

Prices in the rest of the country, excluding Dublin, went up 5.1%.

Overall, Dublin prices are 21.9% lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 21.8% lower than their peak.