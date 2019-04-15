NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

CSO data needed in order to tackle knife crime, says FF

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 15, 2019 - 07:35 PM

Fianna Fáil's Justice Spokesperson fears Gardaí will not be able to tackle knife crime effectively due to a lack of data on the issue.

Knife seizures rose by 66% from 2016 to 2018, however, crimes involving knives are not recorded by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Just under 40,000 knife offences were recorded across England and Wales last year.

Deputy Jim O'Callaghan says it is an issue we should be keeping track of.

"I just think we need to be careful," said Mr O'Callaghan.

We see in the neighbouring jurisdiction in England and Wales - particularly in London - a growing problem in respect of knife crime violence.

"I don't think we have reached anywhere near that level yet but we need to be careful that young men don't get the impression that it is acceptable for them to carry knives or that they need to carry knives.

"It is totally unacceptable behaviour."

READ MORE

Mueller report expected to be released on Thursday

More on this topic

Gardaí make two arrests in human trafficking probe

Gardaí hunt for gunman after shots fired at house in Dublin

Update: Man released without charge in investigation into fatal Tallaght shooting

Third man arrested over crime gang investigation

KEYWORDS

CrimeKnife crime

More in this Section

M7 motorway upgrades to miss planned finishing date

Lead levels in some water samples across the country over the legal limit

Drivers warned of hazardous conditions as weather warnings remain in place

Children's Minister announces €3m fund for creches who sign up to National Childcare Scheme


Lifestyle

The rise of the wine hotel: 5 of the best locations to taste test this new travel trend

Drink in all the benefits of brewing your own chamomile

Worried about pollution, pores or oily skin? This expert says clay is what you need

This is how Instagram star Kelsey Wells stays in shape

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »