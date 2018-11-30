CSO: 181 same-sex marriages in second quarter of 2018

There were 181 same-sex marriages between April and June of this year -with two children born to couples in a civil partnership.

That's according to the vital statistics for the second quarter of this year released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

They show a total of 5,407 marriages were registered between April and June, of which 181 were same-sex unions. Same-sex marriage legislation came into effect on November 16, 2015.

There were 15,419 births in this period, 197 more than the same period in 2017. There were 47 infant deaths registered in the second quarter of the year.

The average age of first-time mothers was 31.2 years, while the average age of all mothers for births registered between April and June was 32.9 years. The average age of first-time mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 29 years, while the average age of all mothers outside marriage/civil partnership was 30.5 years.

A total of 9,507 births were registered as within marriage, with two of these coming from within civil partnership.

There were 5,912 births registered as outside marriage/civil partnership accounting for 38.3% of all births between April and June. The highest percentage of births outside marriage/civil partnership was in Waterford City at 53.9% and the lowest was in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown with 20.8%.

The highest number of births registered was in Dublin City, followed by Cork County. Leitrim had the lowest number with just 88 registered births in the second quarter of the year.