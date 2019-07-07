News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Crypt of 800-year-old crusader to re-open next week

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 07, 2019 - 07:44 AM

The crypt at the historic St Michan's Church in Dublin will re-open next week after being vandalised earlier in the year.

Thieves broke into the church in the Liberties in February and desecrated several mummies, including the remains of an 800-year-old crusader and a 400-year-old nun.

Archdeacon David Pierpoint said a skull and bones have been recovered and restored and security has been increased:

"If you ask most Dublin people they would say I've always meant to go there but never actually went and i think this will now spur them on to come and visit.

"We're looking forward to Tuesday to have it reopened, as we were saying, they [the mummies] are now back resting in peace which is the most important part."

