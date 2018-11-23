Crumlin hospital review into BRCA test results found 'no further issues'

A review by Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin into its accuracy in communicating a genetic test result to patients has found no further issues in the process.

It comes after a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at higher risk of developing cancer.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was told last month that she had tested positive for the BRCA1 gene, despite being informed in 2009 that she had tested negative.

She is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

In a statement this evening, the hospital says "no further discrepancy was identified" and that an audit of correspondence to patients who had a negative test result will now take place.

"We want to offer reassurance to all patients who have undergone genetic consultation at OLCHC that there is no concern regarding the accuracy in communicating the correct result of their positive Diagnostic Genetic BRCA test," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

We wish to reiterate that there is no concern regarding the accuracy of the BRCA test itself, regrettably the error occurred in communicating the test result.

"For completeness, and based on the findings of this review, the next phase is to audit the accuracy of correspondence to patients who had a negative Diagnostic Genetic BRCA test result."

Any patient with concerns is asked to contact a dedicated Genetics helpline at OLCHC on 01 409 6219.

The helpline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.

Digital Desk