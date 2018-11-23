Home»ireland

Crumlin hospital review into BRCA test results found 'no further issues'

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 06:27 PM

A review by Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin into its accuracy in communicating a genetic test result to patients has found no further issues in the process.

It comes after a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a gene that put her at higher risk of developing cancer.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was told last month that she had tested positive for the BRCA1 gene, despite being informed in 2009 that she had tested negative.

She is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

In a statement this evening, the hospital says "no further discrepancy was identified" and that an audit of correspondence to patients who had a negative test result will now take place.

"We want to offer reassurance to all patients who have undergone genetic consultation at OLCHC that there is no concern regarding the accuracy in communicating the correct result of their positive Diagnostic Genetic BRCA test," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

We wish to reiterate that there is no concern regarding the accuracy of the BRCA test itself, regrettably the error occurred in communicating the test result.

"For completeness, and based on the findings of this review, the next phase is to audit the accuracy of correspondence to patients who had a negative Diagnostic Genetic BRCA test result."

Any patient with concerns is asked to contact a dedicated Genetics helpline at OLCHC on 01 409 6219.

The helpline is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Crumlin Children's HospitalBRCACancer

Related Articles

More in this Section

Carers from age 10 to 77 recognised for dedication and sacrifice

Man pleads guilty to helping unlawful organisation murder Peter Butterly

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section


Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Elf on the Shelf, the US Christmas tradition becoming popular here

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »