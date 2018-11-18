Home»ireland

Crumlin children's hospital to investigate incorrect cancer diagnosis

Sunday, November 18, 2018 - 08:00 AM

Crumlin children's hospital in Dublin is to conduct a review into how a woman was incorrectly told she did not have a cancer gene.

The Sunday Times reports the woman, who does not want to be identified, was told in 2009 that she tested negative for the BRCA1 gene.

However, it has emerged her test result was incorrect and her doctors were told last month that she actually tested positive.

The woman is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

Our Lady's Children's Hospital declined to comment when contacted by the paper.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Cancer

