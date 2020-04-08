Cross-border volunteers carrying Covid-19 tests appeal for fuel help

A voluntary blood bike group who is transporting Covic-19 tests are appealing for help to cover fuel costs, which have spiralled to over €2,000 a month during the crisis.

The volunteers of Cuchulainn Blood Bike are now travelling up to 1,000km a night to being the tests, as well as vital blood supplies, from hospitals to the virus laboratories in Dublin.

In addition, the 30-strong crew which are based across the north-east also convey breast milk, blood and blood plasma, X-rays and files between hospitals each night.

Cuchulainn Blood Bike is the only group in Ireland that has service level agreements with both the NHS and the HSE, making them a essential cross-border team.

However, the group, which relies on donations, can no longer carry out street collections and are forking out up to €2000 a month themselves on fuel for their fleet of three motorbikes and two jeeps to operate.

"We are appealing to any corporate service or fuel company for help during this crisis in sponsoring our fuel costs," said club chairman Derek Duffy.

Our workload has doubled since Covid-19 and volunteers are working around the clock to deliver tests from hospitals to the main centres in Dublin.

"We work as a network in partnership with about six other groups around Ireland so for example, we can meet bikers from Donegal half way and transport their tests the remaining distance to Dublin.

"We are also the primary group for dispersal of human milk supplies from Enniskillen. We meet bikers across the border and then bring the milk to the various maternity hospitals in Dublin and the north-east.

"We will also travel part-way and meet up with partner bike teams who will disperse the milk to other hospitals in the South and West of the country.

"Some of the other bike groups are sponsored by large fuel companies but at present, we have to fund the fuel ourselves which can cost up to €2,000 a month," he added.

- Anyone who can help is asked to contact chairperson@cuchulainnbloodbikes.ie or contact the group through its Facebook page.