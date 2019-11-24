News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

By Press Association
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 07:33 PM

A march has taken place across the border calling for the unification of the island.

Participants gathered in the Co. Donegal town of Lifford before walking across a bridge into the nearby Co. Tyrone town of Strabane in the North.

There were calls for “Irish unity now” from marchers, many of whom were holding Irish flags, during the procession.

Sinn Féin chairman Declan Kearney, West Tyrone election candidate Orfhlaith Begley and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty were among those at the March For Unity.

Addressing the crowd in Strabane, event organiser Liam Sweeney said partition has “failed Ireland”.

“Our message is a simple message, if the Irish unity community can come together and co-operate on our common goal, we can successfully tackle any issues that we face,” he said.

“Using our collective people power we can build a new united Irish republic that cherishes all of its children equally.

The marchers cross the Lifford Bridge (Niall Carson/PA)
“Partition has failed consecutive generations of Irish people, wrecking havoc on border communities. This town has been decimated by it over the years. Partition has prevented our entire island from reaching its true social, economic and cultural potential.

“A divided partitioned Ireland can only perpetuate the cycle of division. We aim to unite Ireland and its people.

“This march today will send out a clear message from peaceful, anti-sectarian, grassroots republicanism that a united Ireland will generate a transformative power on which a new republic can be built.

“March For Irish Unity is a non-party political, grassroots, anti-sectarian and peaceful initiative aiming at mobilising the collective and vibrant Irish unity community for a new and united Ireland.”

