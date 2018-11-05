Home»Breaking News»ireland

Cross-border bid to hit gangland motor trade

Monday, November 05, 2018 - 09:48 PM
By Cormac O'Keeffe
Security Correspondent

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) are enlisting each other’s expertise in combating organised crime and the second-hand motor trade.

The agencies are holding joint workshops at a two-day cross-border conference, this Wednesday and Thursday, organised by An Garda Síochána and the PSNI.

The use by major criminal networks of the second-hand motor industry for money laundering and various other types of criminal activity has been a focus of CAB for a number of years.

It formed a key part of CAB’s case against the Kinahan cartel and the Byrne organised crime group, which was bringing vehicles into Ireland from Manchester and Birmingham.

Sources said CAB and NCA were “enlisting support for each other on how best to tackle the problem”.

This week’s conference in Newcastle, Co Down, comes as CAB yesterday conducted an operation targeting an individual involved in the second-hand car trade.

Five vehicles — a BMW X5, a Range Rover Sport, a Mercedes E Class, a Mini Cooper, and a Renault Clio — were seized from a garage on foot of a CAB Revenue debt.

READ MORE: Peter Casey hits out at 'unprofessional, patronising and insulting' Ryan Tubridy

It is thought the tax demand was in the region of €290,000, with the seized vehicles worth around €60,000.


KEYWORDS

Criminal Assets BureauKinahan GangNational Crime Agency

Related Articles

CAB raid six homes connected to major drug dealer

Call for corporate CAB-like body for corporate crimes

CAB in Cork targets HSE drug refund claims

Criminal Assets Bureau seeking tip-offs about people with lavish lifestyles

More in this Section

Varadkar must stand firm over border backstop, says Sinn Féin leader

Interests of Irish citizens in the North a priority: Varadkar responds to open letter

Taoiseach says housing crisis can be solved using unemployment blueprint

Garda told investigators 'somebody else' must have downloaded child sex images onto his laptop


Breaking Stories

How to stay healthy at work – even if your boss doesn’t provide free fruit

Celebs really went wild with their fashion choices at the MTV European Music Awards

7 things not to say to women who don’t have children

The dos and don’ts of being the perfect house guest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »