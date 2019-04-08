Critics of free smear test re-checks pledge are playing politics: Harris

Health Minister Simon Harris says critics of his decision to offer free smear test re-checks to women last year are "playing politics" with the crisis and making "crass" claims amid growing opposition pressure over the move.

At the launch of the Government's latest Healthy Ireland plan, Mr Harris continued to insist he was right to announce the free re-checks at the height of the crisis last year, saying there was nationwide panic over the scandal. Mr Harris was forced to defend his decision amid fresh claims that he and his officials were warned that offering free smear tests without the right financial and staffing levels would jeopardise the service.

However, despite health experts and rival politicians claiming that the decision has undermined the entire Cervical Check system by stretching the service too far, Mr Harris said the decision was needed given the circumstances.

And in a staunch defence of his role in the affair, the Health Minister added that critics who last year supported the decision are "playing politics" with what happened and making "crass" claims for their own interests.

"Look, it's a little bit disappointing that some are trying to play party politics with such an important issue for women's health. I think it's a little bit more than disappointing, it's actually a bit crass, it might be the time of the political cycle that we're in but it does nothing to serve women's health," Mr Harris said.

"The way I tally it is with regard to the truth and the facts. They show exactly what they've shown for the last number of months, that myself and Dr Tony Holohan [Department of Health chief medical officer] have worked together to make sure women could have reassurance about these repeat smear tests. It's actually really easy a year on to be wise in hindsight.

"This was a very frightening time, it was a time when we couldn't provide reassurance to the women of Ireland in relation to their smear tests, and they were already making the decision to go to their own GP.

"The question was who was going to pay for that smear test - were we going to add insult to injury on top of the debacle of Cervical Check and were we actually going to tell women they would have to pay for that repeat smear test?" Mr Harris said.

Asked about the ongoing Cervical Check backlog, which means 79,000 women are still waiting for the results of their re-checks, Mr Harris added the HSE has "identified additional capacity" and that "I expect the backlog to significantly reduce over the summer months".

The significant delays in the free smear test re-checks have been a source of repeated criticism of Mr Harris's role in the crisis, with ex-Cervical Check clinical director Dr Gráinne Flannelly telling the Oireachtas health committee last week that she warned officials of this exact situation last year if the free test re-checks were rolled out.

Mr Harris was responding to growing criticism of his decision last year to announce the re-checks, with Fianna Fáil TD, Lisa Chambers, saying on Monday morning that the Health Minister must face further Dáil questions over what happened.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme, Ms Chambers - who last week revealed she is one of the 79,000 women still waiting for their re-check results - said Mr Harris is wrong to claim he was not told of the potential delay risks due to the free tests announcement.

Asked why Fianna Fáil can continue to say it has confidence in Mr Harris if she holds this view, Ms Chambers said her party has decided that there is no point in tabling a no-confidence motion in someone who should stay to fix the problem she said he has caused. It has been noted the confidence and supply pact will collapse if Fianna Fáil tables or backs a no-confidence motion in any Government minister.