News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Critically injured teenage girl 'threw herself on top of baby to save his life' during machete attack

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 18, 2019 - 07:58 AM

A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition after a machete attack at a house in Co. Fermanagh at the weekend.

A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg.

Police say a number of men armed with machetes broke into a house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea at about 9.15pm on Saturday night and attacked the girl and the woman.

A baby was also at the scene but was unharmed.

No arrests have been made and police are treating the investigation as attempted murder

Speaking to ITV News, the baby's grandmother, Elizabeth Joyce, said the young girl tried to save his life.

She said: "They burst through the house, one attacker came to me attacking. I was screaming and kicking and fighting back. The other attacker went for the wee fella, but his auntie, who is in hospital in a very critical condition, she threw herself on top of the baby to save the baby's life."

PSNI Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible. We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.”

Alliance Fermanagh representative Matthew Beaumont said whoever carried out an attack in Lisnaskea needs to be caught quickly.

READ MORE

Index finds couples on high mortgage rates work an extra day a month to pay debt

“This attack in Lisnaskea, carried out by men carrying machetes, is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Whoever was responsible for this horrific attack must be caught quickly and face justice.”

“I hope the two females injured make a full and speedy recovery. This must have been a terrifying experience for them.”


PSNImacheteFermanagh

More in this Section

Sharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcelsSharp increase in number of illegal drugs detected in parcels

Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'Fine Gael Wexford by-election candidate says some asylum seekers may have been 'infiltrated by ISIS'

Winners announced for the 64th Cork Film FestivalWinners announced for the 64th Cork Film Festival

Lifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into seaLifeboat crew tried to save colleague after car went into sea


Lifestyle

About 70% of our planet is covered in water, in one form or another and it is vital to our survival.Appliance of science: Where does water come from?

Touched by the last rays of the sun, the grey mud of the estuary is dimpled with silver pools. Above them, rooks fly in their thousands, rooks uncountable, on different levels of the air.Interplay of rooks above Cillmanister a lovely mystery

A NEW survey confirms the presence of at least six rare spiders in Killarney National Park.Six rare spiders found in Killarney National Park

IT WAS written about an old ruin in Co Wexford but it may as well have been written for any other place.Islands of Ireland: Cows come home to Inishbarra

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »