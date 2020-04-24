News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 likely to be broadened

Criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 likely to be broadened
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 06:44 AM

Additional reporting by Cianan Brennan and Paul Hosford

The criteria for who can be tested for Covid-19 is likely to be broadened later today.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess the country's response to the pandemic, and to consider how any of the current restrictions could be lifted next month.

The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 794 after a further 28 patients died.

A further 936 new cases have also been detected, which is the highest daily increase, and brings the number of positive tests to 17,607.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says today's meeting will look at increasing testing.

He said: "Among the things we're going to look at will be the case definition, and what the nature of that change in case definition might need to be as we move towards a plan to increase capacity to detect cases more readily in a circumstance where we've driven down the rates of community transmission.

"In other words to make the case definition more sensitive, more likely to pick up a case were a case to occur"

READ MORE

Covid-19 spread 'effectively suppressed' but no end in sight for restrictions

Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions look increasingly unlikely to be lifted in the coming weeks as health officials and senior Government figures warn against complacency in the general population.

Despite the spread of the coronavirus being “effectively suppressed”, concerns about increased transmission mean that health officials remain cautious about potentially lifting the measures, which are due to remain in place until May 5.

Dr Holohan said if the call was made today, health officials “would not be recommending the loosening of restrictions”.

He said it is “really important” that people do not “expect” a loosening of the lockdown, which has been in place since March 27, but denied that the authorities’ message to stay at home is beginning to be ignored by a majority of the population.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

More older companies apply for insolvency than start-ups - DeloitteMore older companies apply for insolvency than start-ups - Deloitte

Contact tracing failing due to 'incorrect phone numbers' - HSEContact tracing failing due to 'incorrect phone numbers' - HSE

Voices of those prevented from visiting NI graves have been heard – McDonaldVoices of those prevented from visiting NI graves have been heard – McDonald

UK doctor who died from Covid-19 pleaded for PPEUK doctor who died from Covid-19 pleaded for PPE


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up